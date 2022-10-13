Fox News host Tucker Carlson (Image: Gage Skidmore)

It's too late to undo the damage inflicted by Alex Jones and his abominable smearing of the families of the children murdered in the Sandy Hook massacre, but what if a precedent has now been established that media figures can be held accountable if the conspiracy theories they're peddling result in harm? Who might be liable for damages?

Alex Jones again: termed "almost certainly the most prolific conspiracy theorist in contemporary America" by the anti-hate Southern Poverty Law Centre, Jones has targeted a vast array of other groups and issues, including Jews, Muslims, COVID, vaccines, the "stolen election" and the "great replacement theory". In May this year, a man targeting Black people murdered 10 in Buffalo in May, following the publication of an online screed on the great replacement theory.

Tucker Carlson: Fox News' highest-profile broadcaster was such an avid spreader of the racist "great replacement theory" that one of America's most-venerated and oldest anti-hate groups, the Anti-Defamation League, called for Carlson to be deplatformed after futilely complaining to Fox News about him in 2021. That call came after the Buffalo shooting -- in its coverage, Fox did not mention the murderer's motivation.