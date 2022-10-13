It's too late to undo the damage inflicted by Alex Jones and his abominable smearing of the families of the children murdered in the Sandy Hook massacre, but what if a precedent has now been established that media figures can be held accountable if the conspiracy theories they're peddling result in harm? Who might be liable for damages?

Alex Jones again: termed "almost certainly the most prolific conspiracy theorist in contemporary America" by the anti-hate Southern Poverty Law Centre, Jones has targeted a vast array of other groups and issues, including Jews, Muslims, COVID, vaccines, the "stolen election" and the "great replacement theory". In May this year, a man targeting Black people murdered 10 in Buffalo in May, following the publication of an online screed on the great replacement theory.

Tucker Carlson: Fox News' highest-profile broadcaster was such an avid spreader of the racist "great replacement theory" that one of America's most-venerated and oldest anti-hate groups, the Anti-Defamation League, called for Carlson to be deplatformed after futilely complaining to Fox News about him in 2021. That call came after the Buffalo shooting -- in its coverage, Fox did not mention the murderer's motivation.