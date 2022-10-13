Just minutes after Infowars founder Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly US$1 billion for defaming the family members of Sandy Hook shooting victims, the embattled conspiracy theorist mocked them on air.
“Do these people actually think they’re getting any of this money?” he grunted on his live internet radio show.
The comments punctuated a rare, long-awaited moment of justice for people who have been hounded and abused following Jones’ claims that the 2012 shooting was a “complete fake” and a “giant hoax” meant to undermine support for the United States’ Second Amendment.
Jones, at one point the world’s most notorious conspiracy theorist, is already on the hook for nearly US$50 million in damages from a previous ruling, and has another Sandy Hook-related defamation trial on the horizon. He is almost certainly ruined. There will be a great many people who will take immense pleasure in the comeuppance of a man whose bile has tortured innocent and vulnerable people, all so he can sell supplements.
Sign up to WebCam, Cam's fortnightly newsletter for FREE.
Counterintuitively, the verdict today cements just how ill-equipped our systems are at dealing with grifters and fear-mongers.
It has taken a decade for justice to be delivered against a man whose professional life has been spent spewing obvious lies and misinformation. But in some ways Jones was an easy target: his claims were clearly false, and he had the assets to make pursuing a defamation claim worthwhile (in 2018, Infowars was making upwards of US$50 million a year in revenue).
Pursuing a similar claim against the myriad of smaller Jones-like characters — or the swarms of communities that, taken together, can have a similar impact to Jones — is futile. This form of justice is just not tenable in all but a handful of cases.
What’s more, Alex Jones’ influence cannot be understated. His conspiratorial, reactionary mindset has infected American and even global politics. Distrust of government and the “deep state” is core to modern conservatism. His signature claim — that something was a “false flag” operation carried out by the government or your political opponents — is now mainstream.
In the immediate aftermath of the January 6 insurrection, right-wing politicians (including Australia’s own George Christensen and Craig Kelly) questioned whether it was actually leftie bogeymen Antifa who were responsible.
Even outside of politics, obsessive true crime communities and fan culture has become increasingly conspiratorial.
It is a failure of our society that a malignant conman like Alex Jones was able to operate for as long as he has. Now it’s too late. The virus is out into the world. Alex Joneses are everywhere.
Leave a comment
…right-wing politicians (including Australia’s own George Christensen and Craig Kelly) questioned whether it was actually leftie bogeymen Antifa who were responsible.
I had forgotten both those people since 21 May. Thank goodness for elections – nothing else seemed to silence their endless stupidity and mindless utterances.
Jones is a human maggot. If he fails to pay the parents of the Sandy Hook massacre the money that’s owed in terms of mockery, vitriol, and stress, then he should do jail time. Lots of it. A message needs to go out to his lunatic fans that there are limits on what degradation you can put your victims through, and what bullsh*t you can peddle for profit.
Its crazy how modern conservatism in the US was born from Pizzagate and QAanon, and prior to that children LARPing as adults on 4chan. This idiocy has infected a good portion of the US citizenry.
Amazing the number of people claiming Jones first amendment free speech rights have been infringed and therefore the trial is a miscarriage of justice. With the level of (troll) online support he has you have to wonder whether democracy, the rule of law, free and fair elections or lastly even that the most horrific grifters, liars and cheats will ever be held accountable as the bulk of well funded destructive forces remain at play pushing conservatism, racism, violence and domestic terrorism,
I think the last para is a bit too defeatist CW. While it’ll always be a game of catch up the first steps towards reining in these parasites have been taken in many places. Attempting to make (anti)social media companies accountable for the content they platform is a start & I don’t believe it’ll be easy. But once these first steps are achieved the victims will have a way of targeting even the most minor nutcase. Hopefully in the not too distant future they can sue these platforms or the streaming provider, service provider, hosting website or any of the myriad tech billionaires & wingnuts who make the interweb possible. A few multi billion dollars judgements against them will suddenly fix all the ‘problems’ they claim are associated with credible online content policing algorithms.