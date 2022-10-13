A Connecticut jury has ruled that conspiracy theorist, Infowars broadcaster and Olympic-level liar Alex Jones has to pay $1.5 billion to the parents of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre.

Jones spent years spreading lies about Sandy Hook, profiting from the slander and harassment of people who have already been through some of the worst pain imaginable.

According to one father, people defiled the grave of his murdered child because of what Jones said. “To hear that people were desecrating [my son's grave] and urinating on it and threatening to dig it up, I don’t know how to articulate to you what that feels like. But that’s where we are.”