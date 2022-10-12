Hundreds of cars full of protesters have travelled from across Australia to convoy through Melbourne as part of the freedom movement’s latest protest against COVID-19 restrictions that no longer exist and conspiracy theories that were never true.

Over the weekend, organisers mobilised a vehicular convoy of like-minded “freedom fighters” to converge on Melbourne for the Mission 2 Melbourne, their attempt at a Sri Lankan-style popular revolt.

Several barefoot protesters welcomed the arrival of the convoy on Friday from a pedestrian overpass over the Tullamarine Freeway in Brunswick West. Undeterred by torrential rain, they flew flags, blew trumpets at the cars that roared beneath them and cheered enthusiastically at every fleeting horn.