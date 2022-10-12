Tuesday nights -- along with Saturdays and Thursdays outside of the footy season -- is the sort of night that would justify one taking hostages and not returning them until the networks put something watchable on the free-to-air and Foxtel screens.

I know that if you have an internet-enabled TV you can go on YouTube and watch whatever you want in the commercial-TV fashion with the ads (and aren’t there a stack of them?). Streaming TV is fine -- that excludes the offerings on Kayo and Binge because much of that is recycled from Foxtel’s various channels.

This all came to mind after seeing another Seven resurrection: This is Your Life. Hasn’t every network tried this turkey and derivatives thereof one time or another since TV first started in this and every other developed economy? Last night’s subject was Ray Meagher, an actor on Seven’s Home and Away (whose audience this year has shrunk alarmingly). Talk about crass cross-promotion of the type that commercial TV specialises in -- a profile on 60 Minutes, anyone?