This is part two of a four-part series on charities in Australia. Read more of the series here.

Having come into being as a political fix in the dying months of the Rudd/Gillard/Rudd government, the special deal for religious interests -- the basic religious charity exemption (BRC) -- has survived for a decade under the grace and favour of successive Coalition governments that declined to act on recommendations from academics, lawyers and not-for-profit tax specialists.

Calls to end the BRC exemption reached a peak in 2018, coinciding with the end of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. One of its six commissioners, Robert Fitzgerald, said the royal commission had demonstrated a need for "greater transparency and accountability in relation to all non-profits, but particularly charitable organisations".