If we've said it once, we've said it a thousand times: if someone uses sovereign citizen terminology, don't get them to do your taxes.

An unfortunate Perth man has found that out the hard way, being fined $14,000 by the Australian Tax Office after attempting to claim seemingly every single dollar he spent in a year.

He had apparently attended a two-day seminar in August 2019, which told him tax was a voluntary process. Newly enlightened, he claimed $74,501.72 as “other work-related expenses” on his 2019 tax return. This claim was to -- in the words of his affadavit -- "sustain the life of the living soul answering to the name ‘Steven Russell Oxby’ ”.