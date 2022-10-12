Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell unveiled a CGI kangaroo going by Ruby the Roo as "the new Paul Hogan” of Tourism Australia. He made the introduction in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday -- the home of the mascot.

Farrell said the non-living larger-than-life brand ambassador voiced by actor Rose Byrne was there to send a “positive and happy message about the opportunities to come to Australia”, but the launch location is no happy coincidence. Mascots -- called yuru-kyara -- form a huge part of Japanese culture.

In Australia, each state and territory comes has its own coat of arms, badge (of honour), flower, animal, colour(s), and -- in case there was any misconception about the enduring influence of the crown -- tartan (although there is no tartan for the Northern Territory).