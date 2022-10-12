Where's Resources Minister Madeleine King -- the fossil fuel industry's friend at court -- at the moment? According to her most recent entry in the parliamentary register of interests, filed with commendable promptness yesterday, she's off to Karratha in the Pilbara as part of an all-expenses-paid trip around Western Australia's key extractive industry sites, including iron ore mines in the Pilbara and gas extraction facilities offshore.

All paid for by the WA Chamber of Minerals and Energy, the Minerals Council of Australia and the arch fossil fuel lobby, the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA).

This is not to suggest the trip is some sort of junket. According to her entry, King's accommodation in Karratha is accommodation for mining workers, and it's not much better in Newman. Five star it ain't. But it does make us reflect on how state capture works when the mining and extractive industry pays for a minister to visit them.