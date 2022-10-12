The media is essential to the life of an advocate.

I hit the sharp end of media engagement when I was CEO of the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA) from 2010 to 2021. I wrote opinion pieces for many print and online outlets and appeared on the full range of radio and television programs and news channels. Without this, I would not have been an effective advocate -- just an annoyance.

In the beginning I was told by some never to trust the media because "they’ll misquote you", "they have other agendas", "you have to play their game if you want coverage", "they are biased" and "they are all egotistical".