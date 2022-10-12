Damien Hirst’s latest attention-grabbing art antic is burning hundreds of his paintings that he’d already sold. Is this a self-inflicted act of cultural vandalism? Perhaps, but there’s a method to the madness.

Last year, Hirst launched the Currency, a collection of 10,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The artist offered purchasers a choice: either they could choose to keep the unique, digital artwork (NFTs, unlike other digital objects, have specific ownership) or they could cash it in for a physical object.

Of the buyers, 4581 decided they’d rather own the works in NFT form. So earlier this week Hirst, clad in a metallic silver boiler suit, began the process of destroying their physical counterparts by feeding them into a fire.