Talk about an October surprise. Sixty years ago this week, as the 1962 midterm elections approached, an American U2 spy plane captured photos that confirmed the Soviet Union was installing nuclear missiles in Cuba. So began a tense international showdown known as the Cuban missile crisis.

For 59 days the world teetered on the brink of annihilation as the two superpowers faced off. It was the closest we have come to nuclear war since the advent of the atomic age.

Last week US President Joe Biden invoked this memory when he warned the risk of nuclear war is greater now than at any time since the Cuban confrontation. He was speaking in response to thinly veiled threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would “without doubt use all available means to protect Russia and our people -- this is not a bluff”. Biden worried that detonation of a tactical nuclear weapon by Russia might easily spiral into "armageddon".