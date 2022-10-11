In Your Say, readers tell Crikey what they think about our stories. Today you focus on just one: the proposal to help rebuild Mykolaiv and Kherson in Ukraine by “adopting” those regions.

Morris and Fiona Lyda write: This is a great idea and should be officially acted upon ASAP. The message it sends to Vladimir Putin is: “Democracy will endure.” Any action that adds even a gram to the counterweight pulling Russian forces out of Ukraine is an objective worth pursuing with haste.

Putin is blind to our efforts to bolster Ukrainian resistance, but Russian citizens are aware of the global determination to confront this hideous invasion. They are also aware of the costs associated with Putin’s evil folly. Putin will never stop, but the inferno of Russian discontent will grow to a point where he is incinerated. Feeding that growth is the only sure weapon to defeat this insane autocrat. Publicly supporting Ukraine now and into the future is the surest fuel we have at our disposal to feed that fire, which will eventually consume the bastard.

Jocelyn Holloway writes: Let’s do this! I wholeheartedly support Australia pledging to help rebuild destroyed infrastructure in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. I live in Tasmania, where more than 99% of goods leaving and arriving are moved by sea, making our ports a central point for the exchange of goods. The port of Hobart is a major deepwater port that supports a variety of industries, including bulk log exports, container exports, bulk fuel imports, commercial fishing, Antarctic exploration and cruise ships. Tasmania’s major industries are mining, agriculture, aquaculture, fishing, forestry and tourism. Hydro Tasmania is Australia’s leading clean energy business and largest generator of renewable energy. Partnering with an adopted region of Ukraine offers exciting opportunities to share expertise and grow business.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm. Email Sign up By subscribing you are agreeing to our terms and conditions

The Ukrainian people have demonstrated incredible strength and innovation during the invasion by Russia, and Ukraine is transforming into a modern European nation before our eyes. Like Australia, Ukraine is a vibrant multicultural democracy. We have so much in common. Albo, let’s hitch a ride with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Malcolm Harrison writes: Should we help reconstruct southern Ukraine? The simple answer is no. These territories are mostly under the control of Russia and have now been incorporated into Russia. How exactly then can we partner with Ukraine to rebuild these regions when Ukraine no longer has any control over them? In the unlikely event that Ukraine regains control over these territories, perhaps then Australia could make such an offer.

Neville McCloy writes: Absolutely should Australia assist in the rebuilding of Ukraine. The war has demonstrated that democracy is something that matters, that freedom matters. Democracies like Australia take for granted our democratic and civil institutions, even if most citizens are profoundly apathetic. Ukraine wants to determine its own future and Australia should help it rebuild.

However, Ukraine before the war was a deeply corrupt country. Public corruption is an absolute cancer and erodes any development to improve the functioning of good governance. Far be it for me to say Ukraine better do this or that, but to realise the goodwill of the international community, being serious about tackling public corruption in the country should be a quid pro quo.

Joel De Bono writes: Definitely not. There are so many reasons why that whole notion sounds absolutely absurd to me, not to mention dangerous, provocative and expensive. We have many problems in Australia that require immediate political attention and, of course, funding. After the massive financial blowout trying to recover from the pandemic we don’t have the means to be frivolous with money. But my main reason against this idea is I’m sick to death of Australia becoming ever more “vocal” on the world stage — beating those relentless bloody war drums and seemingly just to show a sick reverence to the US.

The West has tarnished the reasonably good name it appeared to create after World

War II. If we don’t become more independent and aim to be more globally responsible regarding meaningful climate action and foreign policies that genuinely produce peace, I fear we will simply be complicit in — and further — other countries’ chaos.

Leslie Robert Shannon writes: There is no point doing any rebuilding lest it gets bombed again. Who knows what landmines lie about? There are enough problems in this country we should deal with. Aid OK. Military not as it’s a European conflict. Get real, folks.

Richard Walsh writes: It’s an inspiring idea. So many possibilities for personal and community involvement. A little bit like the Peace Corps in the days of US president John Kennedy. With Australian “can do”, planning, organisation and coordination, this could evolve into an extended working holiday for interested and suitably skilled individuals. Good opportunity for crowdfunding as well. Architects, engineers, multiple trade specialists. Major stuff. Start small, get experience, build up towards larger projects.

Peter Halcomb writes: I fully support Australia partnering with Ukraine and other allies to rebuild specific areas. Australia is a rich country (current debt levels aside) and we have a lot of work to do to rebuild our international reputation after nine years of Coalition governments that reduced our foreign aid from 1.32% of GDP in 2012-13 to 0.72% in 2022-23. This is embarrassing. And it represents $1 for every $12 spent on defence. Again, embarrassing.

The decline in foreign aid ignores the fact that part of a defence strategy is our international relations and ability to influence global affairs. The Coalition government found it much more interesting to buy big boys’ toys than to save lives through foreign aid. We have a magnificent chance of enhancing a deep relationship with a European country, an emerging member of the EU and hopefully NATO, to the strategic benefit of both. Scrap stage three tax cuts and build our influence globally. Help restore our reputation internationally.

Kay Parker writes: Absolutely the Australian government should commit support to rebuild Ukraine. The Ukrainian people and their government have been devastated through no fault of their own. They have made good use of military support and somehow maintained resilience and strong spirits in the face of unknowable loss and grief. It’s the humanitarian and compassionate thing to do.

John Brennan writes: Nothing should be further from our minds with the pressing obligations here at home.

The number of homeless Australians is a national disgrace ignored by the Coalition in government and now by totally inept Labor incompetents. First Nations housing, jobs, education and health are Third World. More importantly, they have no legal representation constitutionally, no treaty and no compensation. We ignore our “Pacific family”, especially their pleas over climate change and foreign aid with COVID-19, and so on… We ignore our obligation to play a role engaging with ASEAN and resolving issues such as the situation in Myanmar. We must take steps to welcome climate migrants and develop the infrastructure and accommodation now, not when the full-tilt crisis is at our doorstep. Education is at a crisis point.

Climate change realities are neither designed, prioritised, programmed or costed. Then there’s aged care, disability services and funding, fair pay and working conditions, childcare, taxation — especially the offshore-owned tax-cheating multinationals — restoring ownership of the nation’s assets through nationalisation, constitutional, parliamentary and legal reform, and the defunding of religious organisations.

Bob Whiteman writes: I think the idea of Australia being involved in helping rebuild infrastructure is a worthy idea. It’s going to take years, so it could be for the long haul. I would like to see specialist social support workers as well, such as teachers, medical workers, social workers and prosthetics specialists. There’s also going to be a huge need for agricultural specialists and environmental experts. There’s so much expertise needed to rebuild a shattered nation.

Pamela Gurner-Hall writes: I do not support this war, nor its madness on either side. How can we in all conscience support the idea of reconstruction on the other side of the world? This is not our business. Nor should we be sending any military hardware. We have joined in on much destruction around the world. We should be rebuilding those. This is complete insanity and further arrogance from an out-of-control Ukraine war-game host and its main sponsor, the US. This war has only one sane outcome and that is a negotiated settlement. I will not allow the Albanese government to be a proxy for my support for a nuclear outcome — and that is the only other outcome to be had.

Gary Cox writes: The government seems to be equivocating about sending more support to Ukraine, but this is the defining event of our times. Worrying if we will maintain enough military hardware for our own security misses the point. Our main concern is China. However, a few dozen Bushmasters or even some nuclear subs will do less to protect us than will the defeat of Putin in Ukraine.

China has intentions of invading Taiwan and then pushing further into the Pacific. It intended that this would happen in conjunction with Russia pushing further into Europe and dismantling NATO. Putin has already gone some way towards this outcome by interfering in elections in France, Hungary, Italy and others — including America. The Australian government should stop worrying about the possibility of war — that horse has already bolted, and we could easily see the war in Ukraine as World War III. It involves us all. Its outcome will influence security around the globe. We need to be a party to ensuring Ukraine prevails. The added benefit to us will be having a strong military friend in Europe.

I believe Ukraine will succeed and become a significant member of the European Union and eventually of NATO. We may need its help in future. Let’s hope it provides that help without equivocation. It is in our interests to at least double our commitments to Ukraine.

If something in Crikey has pleased, annoyed or inspired you, let us know by writing to letters@crikey.com.au. Please include your full name to be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.