A quarter of NSW public sector workers have considered moving interstate in search of better wages, a new union survey shows. The survey, from Unions NSW, is part of a campaign aimed at busting the state government's 3% cap on wage increases for public sector employees. Inflation is predicted to hit 7.75% before the end of the year.

But where would a public servant seeking better opportunities go?

The obvious answer seems to be Queensland where, lately, total hourly rates of pay for public employees have increased the most. The latest ABS data, from the second quarter of this year, show total hourly rates of pay for public sector workers increased by 4%, compared with the corresponding quarter the previous year.