The martyrdom of St Andrew of Thorburn continues, along predictable lines.

The collision of religious freedom with paid employment, in a job one of whose criteria is championing inclusion and diversity, is being neatly rearranged as the exclusion of people of faith from society altogether.

Which is self-evidently rubbish, but it masks a more serious discussion around whether Essendon Football Club, if it did effectively force Thorburn to resign as CEO after one day by making his position untenable, committed a legal wrong. Specifically, unlawful discrimination on the basis of religious belief.