The Biden administration has struck another blow at Chinese manufacturing, announcing yesterday that severe restrictions would be imposed to prevent the export of computer chips to China, and to limit the capacity of companies outside America that use US technology to sell to China.

It represents a significant ramping up of longer-term controls designed to limit Chinese access to advanced semiconductors. The new rules will also restrict massive subsidies recently announced by the Biden administration to companies that do not manufacture chips in China.

China has long struggled to escape its reliance on foreign manufacturing of advanced computer chips, but its expensive efforts to catch up with the West and Taiwan have so far failed. This year one of the key companies in China's chip-production plans, Tsinghua Unigroup, had to be bailed out by the government after facing bankruptcy.