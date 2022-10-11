Russia unleashed a series of missile strikes on Ukraine overnight, killing at least 11 people. As the war grinds on, social media continues to serve as a go-to resource to follow and understand the human toll, military strategy and political to-and-fro of the conflict.

Crikey has compiled a couple of social accounts worth a look.

A face to a name

Gulliver Cragg is a Kyiv-based correspondent for France 24. He covers the ins and outs of everyday life for Ukrainians. In the past few days, he’s tweeted about young children taking their classes train-side, and a YouTube musical sensation playing to a pub instead of a stadium to raise funds for the Ukrainian army.