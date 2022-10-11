If yesterday’s directions hearing is any guide, the hearing of Lachlan Murdoch’s claim against Crikey will take much longer than the nine days it has been set down for next March.

Murdoch’s barrister Sue Chrysanthou SC was on her feet for most of yesterday’s marathon six-and-a-half-hour preliminary hearing in the Federal Court in Sydney. For much of that time, she was telling Justice Michael Wigney that the new, untested “public interest” defence to a defamation action was harder for the media to establish than existing defences.

“The new dawn promised to the media by reason of this defence is not going to happen,” she said, adding that the defence contained “wholly recycled terms”.