The Victorian seat of Richmond, which takes in the inner north-east of Melbourne, suburbs like Collingwood and Fitzroy -- has been Labor's for the taking for more than a century, not counting a three-year stretch in the late 1950s when Frank Scully joined the other side of the Democratic Labor Party split.

It's become increasingly marginal in recent years, but to the left; the Liberals didn't even bother running a candidate last time.

All of which is to say, any Liberal candidate for the area can be forgiven for taking a bit of a nothing-to-lose approach to the gig. So Lucas Moon, running this time, put out that rarest of things -- a genuinely amusing political ad: