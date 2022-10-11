Labor has made a good start in purging the rancid influence of Barnaby Joyce from the infrastructure portfolio, but there's a long way to go to detoxify it.

Back in July, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King appointed long-serving former department secretary Mike Mrdak and NBN director Nicole Lockwood to review Infrastructure Australia (IA), a creation of Anthony Albanese in the Rudd years intended to provide independent advice about funding.

Under the Coalition, IA was routinely ignored, and then demeaned in one of the most egregious examples of board-stacking and jobs for mates in a government renowned for it. Last November, Joyce appointed Colin Murray, a self-described Joyce supporter, to chair it and appointed former LNP vice-president Amanda Cooper, failed LNP candidate Elizabeth Schmidt and former Liberal office holder Vicki Meyer to the board.