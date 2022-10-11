The one-time executive producer of 60 Minutes, John Westacott, was found in the waters of Sydney Harbour on Sunday, unable to be revived after suffering a "medical incident" on a yacht. He died, aged 73.
It is somehow fitting, in a strangled, tabloid kind of way. Sunday is the day 60 Minutes goes to air, and Westacott also had a passion for sailing.
His death has been marked by a remarkable tribute from his old employer, the Nine Network. Its news executives have called him a "visionary" and a "trailblazer". These are high and mighty words for a man whose professional claim to fame was confined to producing high-rating television programs. It is surely no disrespect to the late Westacott to politely point out that, whatever he might have done, he was no Nelson Mandela.
