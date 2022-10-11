The Block -- 1.07 million last night nationally -- holds its audience every night to varying degrees and doesn’t shed viewers like Australia’s Got Talent on Seven did for its second ep of this series: 741,000 last night, 24% fewer viewers than the 978,000 for the return ep on Sunday night. Seven has kissed another TV programming frog (like it did with My Kitchen Rules). Farmer Wants a Wife was ratings gold in comparison. Nine’s Today made another weak start to a working week -- 266,000 nationally was more than 100,000 behind Sunrise with 369,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (29.3%) Seven (26.9%) Ten (19.4%) ABC (13.6%) SBS (6.5%)

Network main channels: