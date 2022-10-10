The final Bathurst race -- as we know it -- ended with a bang: 1.320 million watched the race on Seven’s main channel and a further 343,000 on Foxtel. And 1.827 million watched the final podium with Holden’s swan song on Seven and 422,000 on Foxtel, for a total audience of 2.249 million -- within sight of the NRL grand final’s weak 2.3 million the Sunday before (no BVOD figures in either total).
The spillover of viewers from the race and presentation boosted Seven’s 6 to 7 pm news with 1.683 million, but didn’t stay around to keep the returning episode of Australia’s Got Talent above a million viewers (the 978,000 was OK… but more than a mill is better).
The Amazing Race Australia on Ten finally found its way with the finish last night -- 582,000 for the finishing line and 483,000 for working out how to master Google Maps. Nine’s The Block, 1.301 million and got the network home over Seven.
