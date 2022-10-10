In the bizarro world of Kevin Gallagher, CEO of Australia's worst climate culprit Santos, the path to a net-zero carbon world lies through increasing fossil fuel use -- specifically oil and gas, which his company produces -- by pouring money into opening new extraction sites for fossil fuels. And it means "decarbonisation, not defossilisation".

Note that phrase from Gallagher. He sees a bright future for fossil fuels in a net-zero world. He wants "the decarbonisation projects that will enable an orderly transition, rather than the chaos we are seeing today".

That's corporate double-speak for carbon capture and storage (CCS), which Santos and other climate culprits like Woodside are relying on to enable them to continue to make billions from gas exports (while paying minimal tax).