If there is one thing that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un doesn’t like, it’s being ignored. He now has the world’s attention again after the country fired eight missiles, including one over Japan, in a particularly aggressive spate.

Two missiles fired at the weekend reached an altitude of 100 km, covering a range of 350 km, Japan's State Minister of Defence Toshiro Ino said in a statement. "These actions by North Korea are a threat to the peace and security of our country, region and the international community and it absolutely cannot be tolerated," Ino told reporters.

They were in response to hastily organised military drills between the US, South Korea and Japan, which in turn were in response to the initial missile launches in late September. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's new conservative government, elected in March, is drawing further away from the North and towards the US. North Korea scorned his "audacious" proposal of step-by-step denuclearisation released in August.