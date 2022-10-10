Much of City on a Hill founder Guy Mason’s Sunday night sermon is unusual. It’s held in a pub, for one, with arancini balls, hot wings and chicken tenders served. It comes off the back of a week of intense media scrutiny following the church’s chairman, Andrew Thorburn, stepping down as CEO of Essendon Football Club after just 30 hours in the role. And it includes an apology -- Mason regrets comments he made in a 2013 sermon that compared “legal murder through medicine” to concentration camps.

“That particular reference to the Holocaust was not helpful,” Mason said on Sunday evening. “I didn't intend it to be inflammatory. I was wrong. And I'm sorry for that. And 10 years on, I would use different words.” The sermon remains online but now includes an editor's note.

City on a Hill is a conservative church that enlists progressive trappings. It was founded just 15 years ago in a pub -- so people could “have a beer while we look at the Bible”. A band opens and closes the service, playing songs that discuss kneeling to, submitting to, and most of all loving Jesus. The vast majority of its 80-odd attendees are under 40, with many young and diverse faces in the crowd.