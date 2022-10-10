Yesterday marked the 10-year anniversary of Julia Gillard's misogyny speech. Yet on the very same day in 2012, her government cut welfare payments for single-parent families -- predominantly single mothers -- leaving them $60-$100 a week worse off.

Other commentators have reflected on Gillard’s complicated legacy as an at-times disappointing feminist leader. I’m more concerned about the policy failure this moment exemplified, which started long before Gillard and continues today -- a shameful neglect of family welfare.

More than one in six Australian children live in poverty. That’s over 774,000 kids with half-empty lunchboxes. Who have crooked teeth because their parents can’t afford braces. Who wave goodbye to their classmates aboard the school excursion bus, unable to join them because mum and dad couldn’t pay the extra fee.