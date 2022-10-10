It's D-day again for defence -- the ritual recoil in horror as a new government pulls back the veil on spending. So that's D as in déjà vu.
This time the defence minister is Richard Marles, who has found that defence projects have blown out by at least $6.5bn and are running a cumulative 97 years behind schedule.
Timing is everything, of course. Marles' announcement of massive cost overruns comes in the run-up to the budget. The defence minister is set to introduce a system designed to contain blowouts in the future. This would involve monthly reports to ministers and "early warning" rules that would act as red flags for closer scrutiny.
