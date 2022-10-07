The Block last night won it for Nine. Foreign Correspondent on the ABC brought in an audience of 492,000 nationally, with Q+A straight after seeing 343,000. The 18 or so non-main channels last night had a total share of 32.7% -- anything but the main channels after the 6 to 7.30pm news programs are finished.

Frankly begins tonight at 8.30 pm -- the first new talk show in years. Half an hour with Fran Kelly! A delight.

Network channel share: