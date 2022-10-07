As Crikey reported last month, among the inadequate responses to revelations that Tasmania Police had illegally bugged Risdon Prison, potentially recording a number of confidential discussions between lawyers and their clients, was an "independent review" by former solicitor-general Michael O’Farrell SC, but with then-unknown terms of reference (ToR).

The review's ToR were quietly tabled in Tasmania's Parliament last week. The lack of fanfare accompanying the ToR, which had been eagerly sought by a number of politicians and organisations, was surprising -- after all, they were supposed to confirm the robustness of the independent review process that Tasmania Police had initiated, and which the Tasmanian Integrity Commission had speculatively endorsed despite the ToR then not existing.

The almost sullen embarrassment with which the ToR were tabled was explained by the contents. The ToR appear to confine O’Farrell to reviewing the warrants issued since January 1 2012 relating to the use of surveillance devices in prisons, but not the way in which police acted on the warrant, or the scope of the evidence obtained as a result.