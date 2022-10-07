Pauline Hanson’s One Nation and the Australian Christian Lobby are among 20 groups identified as Australian far-right hate and extremism groups in a new report by a global anti-hate think tank.

The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE) is an international group created by veterans of the civil rights group Southern Poverty Law Center, which seeks to identify and chronicle transnational hate groups.

On Wednesday, the group published the report “Far-right Hate and Extremist Groups“, which includes research on the major groups operating in Australia, their history and beliefs.

Citing the rising number of cases of Australian far-right groups and individuals, the report’s authors said that global movements are inspiring terrorism, killings and rights-restricting policies around the world — and are increasingly connected.

Sign up to WebCam, Cam's fortnightly newsletter for FREE. Email Sign up By subscribing you are agreeing to our terms and conditions

“It’s critical that people, locally and globally, understand the far-right extremist landscape, how it operates, and how the dots are connected within countries and transnationally in order to counter the threats from these groups,” said GHAPE co-founder and author Wendy Via.

Beyond notorious neo-Nazi and fascist groups in Australia like the National Socialist Network, the report identifies a number of groups frequently given platforms by mainstream media and politicians.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party is listed because of its anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, white nationalist and conspiracy ideology. The report refers to the party’s representatives’ public comments, going back to Pauline Hanson’s comments in a Queensland Times letter about Indigenous peoples that led to her disendorsement from the Liberal Party, all the way to recent misinformation and attacks on vaccines.

The Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) is also included in the report for its anti-LGBTIQA+ ideology. The authors cite the group’s opposition to same-sex marriage, LGBTIQA+ surrogacy and adoption rights, and its increasing attacks on the trans community. The report also includes Australian anti-trans groups Binary and LGB Alliance Australia.

ACL national director Wendy Frances was unable to comment but thanked Crikey for the opportunity to respond to a “hateful slur”. She sent through a general statement, which is included at the bottom of this piece.

Also identified are many Australian groups’ links to international hate groups. These include far-right Hindu nationalists allegedly attacking Sikhs in Australia, anti-trans groups spawned from UK equivalents, and Australian arms of US-based neo-Nazi groups that have since split up and, according to the authors, likely integrated into Australian hate groups.

“It’s incredibly disturbing to see a growing number of groups boldly advocating for a white ethnostate in Australia,” said GPAHE co-founder Heidi Beirich.

“There is no doubt that the racism and bigotry that Trump unleashed in the US has influenced and emboldened that same sentiment as far away as Australia.”

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation has been contacted for comment.

Australia’s hate and right-wing extremism groups, according to the GPAHE

Australia First Party (white nationalist, anti-immigrant)

Australian Christian Lobby (anti-LGBTIQA+)

Australian League of Rights (conspiracy, antisemitism, white nationalist)

Australian Natives Association, Inc. (anti-immigrant, white nationalist, anti-woman)

Australian Protectionist Party (anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, white nationalist)

The Australian Vanguard (white supremacist, anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic)

Binary Australia (anti-LGBTIQA+)

European Australia Movement (white nationalist, neo-Nazi)

Love Australia or Leave Party (anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim)

Golden Dawn Australia (anti-immigrant, white nationalist)

LGB Alliance Australia (anti-transgender)

Nationalist Alternative (white nationalist, anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant)

National Socialist Network (neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic, white nationalist)

One Nation Party (anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, white nationalist, conspiracy)

Proud Boys Australia (white nationalist, anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, anti-woman)

Rise Up Australia (anti-Muslim, anti-LGBTIQA+)

SA Mens Health Club (neo-Nazi)

Society of Western Australian Nationalists (neo-Nazi)

True Blue Crew (anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, white nationalist)

White WellBeing Australia (white nationalist)

Australian Christian Lobby statement

The Christian faith, to which the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) is committed to, has, as one of its main tenets, the understanding that human beings are made in the image of God. This affords every person respect. We are called to love others and to serve. Having different opinions on gender, sexuality or life, is not an evidence of hatred or bigotry. ACL works with people from different backgrounds and who have differing opinions. A truly liberal democracy must allow competing worldviews to co-exist. If we label people we disagree with on religious, moral or ethical matters as hateful or intolerant, the world will become a small, sad and dangerous place. ACL remains committed to listening to, and respecting, every Australian, including those we may disagree with.