Note: this piece mentions sexual assault.

The NSW Ombudsman has launched an investigation into how an outer-Sydney high school responded to a 16-year-old girl, Jane*, being raped by a classmate, Dan*, at a party in 2019.

Dan was convicted of six counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one of intentionally choking without permission. He was sentenced to nine months in prison with a two-month non-parole period in August. An appeal is currently underway for his sentence.