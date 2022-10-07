Is Anthony Albanese's honeymoon over yet? Have we collectively moved into the passionless, just-staying-together-for-the-sake-of-the-kids state of marital monotony? Or are we still in the early haze of love in which even Albo's most annoying habits are kinda cute?

Let's ask the media.

Opinion, as they say, is divided. Some thought the honeymoon was over, really, before it began. Any thoughts of a honeymoon were rapidly diminishing, Nick Feik opined in early June, barely a fortnight after the election. A subeditor at Nine agreed, declaring Albanese's honeymoon ended in a headline on a Sean Kelly piece on June 13.