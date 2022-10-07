When 19-year-old chess grandmaster Hans Niemann beat world champion Magnus Carlsen in a match at the Sinquefield Cup on September 4, Niemann said it was “by some ridiculous miracle” that he had guessed what his opponent’s unusual opening would be and prepared for it.

Carlsen, for his part, tweeted the famous footage of former Chelsea coach José Mourinho refusing to comment on a game because "if I speak I am in big trouble". That reticence apparently dissipated as the month wore on. The pair played again, a digital match on September 19, and Carlsen resigned after one move and shut off his webcam. Carlsen then later explicitly stated that he thought Niemann had cheated. Niemann has admitted to cheating in the past but is adamant he is now "clean".

Following this came a report from Chess.com, alleging it was "likely" Niemann had cheated in "more than 100 games".