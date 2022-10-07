US President Joe Biden has pardoned thousands of Americans with federal cannabis convictions, reigniting the debate around whether Australia should do the same for its citizens -- or go a step further and decriminalise the drug altogether.

It comes a week after the Greens launched a campaign to legalise cannabis nationally.

“This is really exciting from an Australian perspective because it shows how important action by the federal government is when it comes to cannabis law reform,” Greens Senator David Shoebridge told Crikey. “This answers those few critics who have been saying it’s not the job of the federal government to advance federal law reform. Look across the pond at the US.”