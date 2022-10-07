The AGM season for more than 1500 public companies is about to kick off -- and already we’re seeing wildly divergent practices in terms of how they will be run in the post-COVID era.

Best practice is a so-called hybrid meeting where shareholders can either gather at a venue or choose to participate online through written questions read out by a moderator. The ASX set the right tone last week with a lengthy 135-minute hybrid meeting that saw all submitted questions asked, and culminated with the publication of this complete transcript of proceedings.

AGM transcripts were as rare as hens' teeth until a few years back and are still resisted in some quarters by the likes of CBA, NAB, BHP, Woodside, Santos and Fortescue Metals. However, debutant AGM transcript providers last year included Rio Tinto, ASX, Nine, AGL, ANZ, Domino's, G8 Education, Endeavour Group, Mirvac and Lend Lease, which is good progress.