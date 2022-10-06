The Ukrainian community in Australia -- including Ukrainian ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko -- is calling for the government to expel Russia's diplomatic staff following the country's attempted annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

It follows Foreign Minister Penny Wong's announcement that the government is “considering” expelling Russian ambassador Dr Alexey Pavlovsky following the country’s sham referendum to annex four regions of Ukraine. In response, Pavlovsky fronted the media to accuse Australians of being “brainwashed”, warning that if he were to be expelled from Australia, Australian ambassador to the Russian Federation Graeme Meehan would equally be expunged.

“Reciprocity is a basic principle for interstate relations," he said.