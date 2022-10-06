It was Nine’s night, thanks to The Block and its 1.106 million. But Ten’s new raunch program The Real Love Boat -- think Love Island at sea -- had a shocker of a maiden voyage with 278,000. There was no access to life boats from 7.30-9pm! This was one of the worst launches of a new series in recent Australian TV history. Ten will of course hope to get more viewers on BVOD, and it probably will, but even then the numbers will still be rotten.

Seven gave us some filler with the US version of The Amazing Race -- just 124,000 viewers from 8.30- 10pm. Talk about alienating viewers. That was after repeats of Highway Patrol from 7.30-8.30pm (469,000) instead of the scheduled ABBA’s Great Cover Versions.

Hard Quiz on the ABC -- 785,000. On SBS, the latest ep of The Australian Wars (simulcast with NITV), with 207,000 beat The Amazing Race on Seven and lifted SBS’s overall total people share to a high 9.8%.