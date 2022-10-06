A cartel of oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia has agreed to steep cuts in oil production, defying a behind-the-scenes diplomatic push by the Biden administration to avert cuts that could push up global gasoline prices and may offer a small lifeline to Russia’s battered wartime economy.

In a meeting on Wednesday in Vienna, the OPEC+ group that comprises most of the world’s top oil exporters agreed to cut production, on paper, by 2 million barrels per day -- the biggest slash in production since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In reality, the cartel will probably shave something like 1 million barrels off the market, since most OPEC members are already underproducing. Crude prices nudged upward Wednesday but didn’t spike.

“They agreed to a larger cut on paper so they wouldn’t have to renegotiate quotas, which is always like pulling teeth,” said Matthew Reed, an expert on the oil industry and the vice president of Foreign Reports, a Washington-based consulting firm. “This is crucial. It means OPEC will take less oil off the market than the headlines suggest.”