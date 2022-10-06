Independent Helen Haines has been appointed deputy chair of the Joint Committee on National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Legislation -- a position she has been vying for since discussions began.

Having an independent deputy chair of such a high-profile committee is rare. Generally, an MP from the government in power takes the chair, while a member of the opposition takes up the deputy role. Joint committee chairs are elected (in contrast to house committee chairs, who are appointed by the prime minister). But given Labor MPs will make up the majority of members, electing someone from outside the party is uncommon.

The current 47th Parliament is diverse -- across both houses, Labor politicians make up 45.3% of MPs, the Coalition makes up 39.6%, and those from the Greens, minor parties and independents make up 14.9%. The House of Representatives has the strongest crossbench in history, with 16 members -- four Greens MPs, 10 independents and two minor parties.