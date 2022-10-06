Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will join Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Canberra today for a show of statesmanship and an all-round “reset” of the key Pacific relationship.

It follows a similar reset in July at the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji, where the two leaders met -- and hugged -- to smooth over an era of fraught relations with former PM Scott Morrison. Tensions came to a head in April during the 2022 election campaign when Sogavare signed a security pact with Beijing.

But Albanese wanted a fresh start. In July, Sogavare gave his word that Australia would remain the Solomon Islands' "security partner of choice" and assured Albanese that no Chinese military bases would pop up in the nation.