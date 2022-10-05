Country and western superstar Loretta Lynn, who died overnight in the US aged 90, looked life square in the eyes and told the truth. From her philandering, hard-drinking husband to the freedom afforded by the contraceptive pill, her songs spoke of the harshness of life — and the double standards afforded to working-class women.

She was a trailblazer in the music industry, writing the book for generations of country songwriters across her six-decade career. But not all her songs were well received: several, including ones discussing contraception and the loss of teenage virginity, were banned by radio stations.

Here are some of her words that rocked the world.

The Pill (1975)

You wined me and dined me

When I was your girl

Promised if I’d be your wife

You’d show me the world

But all I’ve seen of this old world

Is a bed and a doctor bill

I’m tearin’ down your brooder house

‘Cause now I’ve got the pill.

All these years I’ve stayed at home

While you had all your fun

And every year that’s gone by

Another baby’s come

There’s a gonna be some changes made

Right here on nursery hill

You’ve set this chicken your last time

‘Cause now I’ve got the pill.

(Songwriters: Don McHan/Loretta Lynn/TD Bayless)

Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (1967)

Well, you thought I’d be waitin’ up when you came home last night

You’d been out with all the boys and you ended up half tight

Liquor and love, they just don’t mix

Leave that bottle or me behind

And don’t come home a drinkin’ with lovin’ on your mind.

No, don’t come home a drinkin’ with lovin’ on your mind

Just stay out there on the town and see what you can find

‘Cause if you want that kind of love, well, you don’t need none of mine

So don’t come home a drinkin’ with lovin’ on your mind.

(Songwriters: Loretta Lynn/Peggy Sue Wells)

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1971)

Well, I was borned a coal miner’s daughter

In a cabin, on a hill in Butcher Holler

We were poor but we had love

That’s the one thing that daddy made sure of

He shovelled coal to make a poor man’s dollar.

My daddy worked all night in the Van Lear coal mines

All day long in the field a hoin’ corn

Mommy rocked the babies at night

And read the Bible by the coal oil light

And ever’ thing would start all over come break of morn.

(Songwriter: Loretta Lynn)