Clash of the titans: The Block on Nine -- 1.045 million national viewers, Farmer Wants A Wife Reunion -- 889,000 nationally. So it total people it was Nine first, Seven second, and Ten third but fourth in main channels (replaced in third by the ABC).

Speaking of Aunty, Take Five With Zan Rowe had Missy Higgins on last night. It attracted 491,000, and was the best one of the lot so far.

Network channel share: