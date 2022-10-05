CHINA SEES RED

China launched a misinformation campaign to demonise Australia after the Solomon Islands riot, according to a new report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI). But the campaign, which also smeared Taiwan and the United States as the ABC reports, was described as mostly “ineffective” by the report’s author. Chinese state media published 67 articles on the Solomon Islands over 18 weeks — 70% of them threw mud on the archipelago’s relationship with Australia or the US or spruiked Beijing’s narratives. But they were shared only 11 times on Facebook, which is where most Solomon Islanders get their information. That’s not to say it didn’t work at all — 75% of Facebook comments about the Honiara riots last November were critical of China before the campaign, the report found. That dropped to 57% after the campaign.

It comes as the Trans-Pacific trade pact members are torn over China’s bid to join, the AFR reports — Singapore is supportive, but Australia and Japan say Beijing must stop using trade as a tool to control things. So who else is in the pact? Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru and Vietnam — and they all need to agree on any expansion. Chinese officials have been working their charm in Malaysia and Vietnam too, but Australia and Japan have dealt with 12 years of trade bans on a $20 billion export market — like wine, as CNBC reports. We may be watching on nervously as China might is growing in the Pacific, but the Coalition says it should remain the decision of Australia’s government to deploy troops overseas, Guardian Australia reports. Only the prime minister and senior ministers can commit Australia to war — cast your mind back to 2003 and you may remember John Howard sent troops to Iraq despite Labor’s opposition.

GOD 1 — ESSENDON 0

Former NAB CEO Andrew Thorburn has quit as Essendon’s CEO 30 hours after he was appointed after backlash over his high-level involvement with a church that called same-sex attraction a “sin” and compared abortion with “concentration camps”, The Australian ($) reports. Thorburn says he “grieves” that his “Christian faith” is unacceptable in society — which is kind of ironic considering the City on a Hill sermon in question asserted the LGBTIQA+ community and the one-in-six women who have had an abortion are apparently unacceptable in society — but anyway. Thorburn says he “sometimes disagrees” with the church — though cryptically failed to point out on what — and claimed Australia is poorer for the loss of our great freedoms of thought. Victorian Premier Dan Andrews had a decidedly different take, the Herald Sun ($) continues, calling the “wrong” views “appalling”, driven by “hatred” and “bigotry”.

To another footy drama now and an Indigenous barrister and a king’s counsel who is leading the AFL’s concussion probe are both poised to head up the investigation into the Hawthorn scandal, The Age reports. Bernard Quinn KC is probably going to be the chairman of the panel, while Yuin man and barrister Tim Goodwin will probably be one of four on it. The former players who made serious allegations of gross mistreatment from the club have said they don’t want to front an inquiry unless it was independent of AFL influence — and the AFL has had some trouble forming the panel since, the paper says. WorkSafe Victoria is investigating the allegations too, ABC adds.

ONCE MORE UNTO THE BREACH

A security firm for prisons and the Manus detention centre has been hacked, with tax file numbers, bank account information and medical checks posted online. Guardian Australia reports that G4S told past and present employees yesterday that a “cyber incident” had seen a third party or “malware program” gain personal information. And it’s not the only one — Telstra has also been hacked, with the names and email addresses of as many as 30,000 past and present employees posted online in the dark web, ABC reports. It wasn’t Telstra’s system that was penetrated, however — it was a third party offering rewards for Telstra staff. No customers were affected, but the data was posted in the same online forum as the Optus breach, The Australian ($) adds.

Meanwhile Singtel, which owns Optus, said it has not yet received a legal notice of a class action lawsuit, the Financial Post reports, but it’ll be ready when it does. “Any class action will be vigorously defended, if commenced,” Singtel said in a statement. Both Slater & Gordon and Maurice Blackburn are sizing up a class action to get compensation for up to 40% of Australia’s population affected by the breach — yowza. Though it may only end up being the smaller, 2.1 million cohort who were directly exposed that are looped into legal action.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE

Everyone to whom writer Sirin Kale talks to for her column in The Guardian on goodness tells her some version of the same thing: too much selfishness corrodes us, and time spent helping others enriches us. It’s a simple, yet extremely potent truth, and one that threads its way through each of her stories this year. She’s come to understand that people don’t set out to be a do-gooder. Often “something happens to a person — calamity, sickness, loss — that opens a cavity in their chest, and once the air gets in, they’re not able to shut out the misfortunes of others”. Doing good often starts small, yet compounds quickly in its might and influence. It can take a person’s free time, their extra savings, even a little of their good health, but what we receive in return is the rich, wholesome flavour of togetherness, gratitude, and of love. Fair trade.

Kale reflects on some of her favourite stories, like Syrian refugee Khaled Wakkaa who dreamed of opening a Syrian food van. He wrote a business plan for a loan, but was rebuffed. Now, following some crowdfunding, his dream is within grasp. The goodness “woke me up”, he says. A little help made him see that “I could realise it in the future. This could be real life.” Then there’s retired nurse Sandra Lowe, who ran a makeshift hedgehog “hospital” in her garden. Fast forward to now and her small facility has gone from a “Morris Minor [to] a Jaguar”, treating more than 220 hedgehogs this year with loads of volunteers. The story that hit Kale the hardest, however, was James Anderson, who puts the profits from his plumbing business into installing discounted or free heating for those in need. He was floored when a crowdfunding effort raised $123,000 for the cause, and this week he installed a new boiler for a man and his daughter who is living with disability — neither had heating or hot water for five years. It makes you feel “really humble”, Anderson says, that so many people are willing to pitch in to do some good, too.

Hoping you’re able to see — or be — the good in the world today.

SAY WHAT?

As it happens, I do sometimes disagree with things I hear in church — but I believe strongly in the right of people to say them, especially when taken in context. Reducing complex matters to a sentence is dangerous. Andrew Thorburn

The former banking boss and City on a Hill church chairman says we should take comments made at the church — including, one assumes, a 2013 sermon that claimed same-sex attraction is a “sin” and abortions are comparable to concentration camps — in context. Thorburn says people with different views should be able to live and work together “always with respect”, which one may agree with, though not in the way he meant it.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Without those ‘lefties’ the Liberals can’t regain government — Michelle Grattan (The Conversation): “These days those representing the latter, the moderates, are a shadow of their former selves. Surviving moderate federal parliamentarians are scarce, although they do have some significant positions — Simon Birmingham is opposition Senate leader and Julian Leeser is shadow attorney-general, and spokesman on the Voice to Parliament. At the grassroots level, there is little incentive for small-l liberals to join the party, especially as for some the alternative can be to mobilise behind a teal candidate (which is happening at present for the November Victorian election).

“Meanwhile the Liberal conservatives are divided between traditionalists and those on the hard right, the latter wanting the party to turn its back on centrist policies and candidates. The traditional conservatives include former Howard government minister Nick Minchin, currently one of the party’s federal vice-presidents. It was telling that he was booed at the weekend conference. Labelled as a ‘right winger’ through his political career, Minchin wasn’t considered ‘right wing’ enough. Those from the uncompromising right (some of them, installed via branch stacking, coming from religious groups) appear to have a strong grip in a party that is hollowed out at rank and file level.”

Working in these professions can save thousands on your mortgage — John Collett (The Age): “Workers in the medical, legal and education fields are among a growing list of professionals who can save thousands of dollars when applying for a mortgage with a deposit of less than 20%. A variety of different lenders offer waivers to certain professions on lenders’ mortgage insurance (LMI), which is usually imposed on borrowers with a deposit under that 20% mark. LMI can cost several thousands of dollars and is usually added to the repayments for the duration of the mortgage.

“Banks offer these waivers to those in jobs that are likely to be secure and pay good incomes. Top of the list is health professionals, though people working in education, law enforcement and the legal and accounting professions are also eligible for waivers from certain lenders. Sometimes, the waivers are advertised by the lender, but sometimes you have to ask. Sally Tindall, research director at RateCity, says while some banks actively promote these professional waivers, others are ‘documented in the backwaters of bank websites’.”

