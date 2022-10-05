Elon Musk’s eventual decision to buy Twitter is predictable. Not because it makes much sense for a reasonable person. A reasonable person would assume deciding to stump up US$40-something billion to buy a social network would be a big enough decision that it would take something monumental to change your mind just a month later.

It’s predictable because it’s Elon Musk and we should expect the most non-serious decision at every juncture.

Every turn of the saga -- from submitting a bid at the meme price of US$54.20 a share, to getting cold feet (probably because of his shrinking wealth), to citing disingenuous reasons for backing out, to challenging a seemingly bulletproof legal agreement to buy the company, to now, suddenly, agreeing to buy the company -- makes total sense when you consider that Musk is: