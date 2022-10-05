Asking a woman whether she's had an abortion has not historically been a prerequisite for entry into the United States, but the US Customs and Border Patrol at Los Angeles airport told 32-year-old Australian Madolline Gourley that it was part of its “policy”.

She now wants the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) to update its travel advice for women of childbearing age heading to the US.

“The level of safety travelling to the US should be updated to reflect the current political climate," she told Crikey. "For the most part it’s safe, but female travellers should be informed that if they are taken aside they can be asked some pretty confronting and inappropriate questions.