Is it the case -- as blink-and-you'll-miss-him former Essendon Football Club CEO Andrew Thorburn insists -- that one's "personal Christian faith is not tolerated or permitted in the public square, at least by some and perhaps by many"?

"I was being required to compromise beyond a level that my conscience allowed," Thorburn wrote yesterday, explaining his rapid exit from his new position at Essendon. "People should be able to hold different views on complex personal and moral matters, and be able to live and work together, even with those differences, and always with respect. Behaviour is the key."

Behaviour is the key.