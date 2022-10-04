The Block -- the Sunday reveal on Monday night because of the NRL grand final telecast -- averaged 1.27 million last night, with Nine bringing in the largest audience easily (still smarting though over the weak grand final ratings). Farmer Wants A Wife on Seven, 838,000. Ten’s The Amazing Race Australia -- 448,000 -- no one told them it was a holiday. Have You Been Paying Attention? reached only 719,000 because of the weak lead-in, but a 50% plus boost in the audience from the unwatched race was pretty solid.

The lightly observed holiday hit breakfast TV viewing as usual and boosted the 6.30 segments of Seven and Nine’s 6 to 7pm news broadcasts, helped by the start of daylight saving.

Network channel share: