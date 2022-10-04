Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng couldn’t have planned their own humiliation more perfectly. The bold assurances they were sticking to their plan for unfunded tax cuts for Britain’s richest, the headlines that Truss was, just like Maggie, “not for turning”, the party conference increasingly overtaken by speculation not merely that the tax cut plan wouldn’t get through Parliament, but that Truss might be dumped, Kwarteng even dropping to friendly journalists his conference speech doubling down on the tax cuts… all ahead of the late night retreat: the tax cuts were no more.
The next day Kwarteng limped into interviews and on to the conference stage, humiliated, abashed, even admitting that maybe celebrating the tax cut plan with a group of champagne-quaffing bankers right after announcing it was a bad look.
But the retreat only addresses the more obvious and easily solved problem facing this toxic combination of ideologues and idiots. Kwarteng’s mini-budget last week contained an array of other tax cuts, or abandoned plans for tax increases, that all still have to be paid for, because the UK budget is already deep in deficit.
“It doesn’t make any sense that this would suddenly fix the Conservative Party’s lurch into totally untethered fiscal easing,” one investor told the Financial Times. Financial markets now expect interest rates will still have to rise faster than expected before last week — just not quite as high, not quite as fast.
So either Kwarteng and Truss continue to leave the pound and gilts (British government bonds) vulnerable to hostile market sentiment by insisting on higher borrowing, or they announce spending cuts to offset the tax cuts.
The forthcoming budget to reveal those cuts — which they insisted would not happen until late November — has been brought forward to later this month, in a sign of how desperate they’ve become to reassure markets.
Even Tory ministers and ex-ministers are circling the wagons around welfare payments. Kwarteng is refusing to rule out cuts to welfare payments at a time of increasing misery in the UK, something his colleagues know will make a deeply unpopular government even more hated.
The next step is likely to be not jettisoning more of the tax cut package from last week, but jettisoning Kwarteng himself, giving him the honour of having one of the shortest chancellorships in history.
Truss is already distancing herself from him, revealing over the weekend that Kwarteng didn’t take the tax cut plan to cabinet — which is where it would have been killed off by ministers with more of a feel for the mood of the country and of financial markets.
Even markets, where self-interest rules 24/7, understand that trickledown economics is voodoo, that handing billions in tax cuts to the wealthiest doesn’t increase growth, it merely entrenches inequality and, if it’s not paid for, increases the fiscal vulnerability of governments. It remains to be seen what other delusions of Kwarteng and Truss the markets will have to correct.
Leave a comment
Liz probably thought she was emulating Maggie and would be cheered on. In fact she confirmed everybody’s idea that she is an air head.
There is a lesson for Albanese here. Stopped the Phase 3 tax cuts and start addressing some of our many problems caused by past under-investment.
Yep absolute nutters. On top of that we are marching towards WW111. In Aus we are the 49th state and Marles is fighting for room with Biden’s suppository.
Alaska is the 49th State. We are the 51st.
From today’s Guardian Australia: These tax cuts are already legislated, and due to come into effect in July 2024.
That means there are 627 days until they take effect. Given the msm treatment of PM Gillard over a carbon tax that was not tax, Albanese would be mad to try to rescind the tax cuts until he is absolutely sure he has the numbers in both houses.
And given the unreliable voting patterns of people such as Senator Lambie the ALP would be mad to rely on the actions of those who now express opinions to some media outlet that are quite different from how they voted on the tax cuts.
I cannot see what the rush is. We are not the UK.
“I cannot see what the rush is. We are not the UK.”
Yep, if Labor rush it, it’s a broken promise and class warfare at that. If closer to them taking effect the economic conditions are still bad, then there’s at least circumstantial grounds for the class warfare broken promise.
That’s right, you two.
None of the current crop of agitators for changing the cuts stand to suffer any pain whatsoever.
The rush is that every day that we get closer to the next election, the less chance that Albanese will have the courage to cancel them. The thought that he will suddenly see the light in 2024, a year before the election, is frankly laughable.
Not only that, but with the UK example of the market response to their tax cuts, and the subsequent U-turn, the stage is already set with the props in place for some serious conversations with the Australian people. If they can’t be sold in the current environment, I’d hate to think how much worse the Govt is expecting things to get in order to make a change of mind more palatable.
The tax cuts got legislated because the then Government refused to split the bills. Labor wanted the low range tax cuts but had to vote for the whole package. The Gvt used the low paid as hostages.
Albanese need not have gone to the election vowing to keep all the cuts but he did. Since then times have changed when it was discovered how far in debt we are. My view still is that he should cancel the cuts and live with any criticism. Far more people are asking him to do that than the votes he might lose, if any. He will lose votes if he does nothing.
He would have the numbers in the HoR and he would get them in the Senate with Greens and independents help.
Had h
Had he done so, he risked being scorched by the aspirationals as in 2019.
Chalmers essentially said everything is on the table today when asked about the Stage 3 tax cuts. “As we do finalise the budget, we will put a premium on what is responsible, what is affordable, what is sustainable and what is sufficiently targeted to deal with the economic cards that we have been dealt.”
Dutton is already signalling he’ll have none of it, declaring that the situations in Australia and the UK are entirely different. I haven’t seen if he explains just how.
That’s a good sign, isn’t it? Much as we piners for Gough might wish for crash through or crash, or at least bold, as a long game there might something in this government’s measured approach.
Agree, as Labor know that if they signal or publicly plan any firm direction on such issues or policies they will be crucified and dog whistled by our (right wing) legacy media complex.
I think the phase 3 tax cuts are going to be used as a blunt object applied to the back of the heads of the opposition.
Stupid is as stupid does!
“this toxic combination of ideologues and idiots”. I would say accurate. Also, from John Crace in The Guardian, about Truss: “She is the queen of the clusterf–k. The Trussterf–k.”. Good stuff, but is it less defamatory than ‘unindicted co-conspirator’?
Where, or how will the line be drawn?
Glad someone has said out loud that the Truss brainfart was trickle down economics and that it is “voodoo”.
Obviously this will not bother true fruitcakes like our beloved LNP but it leaves them with no excuses in the eyes of sane people.
Reaganomics…aka Voodoo Economics…that less than amusing combination of The Trickle Down Effect. The Laffer aka The Laughable Curve aka The Back of The Napkin Math..which started the USA on the slippery slope from creditor to debtor nation.
In 1981, Reagan lamented the Carter Administration “runaway deficits”, approaching $80 billion, about 2.5 % GDP.
Within only two years, however, “The Gipper” had succeeded in enlarging the deficit to more than US$200 billion, 6 %GDP.
At the end of the Reagan/Bush era it had was down to US$150 billion, almost double what it had been under Carter.
However National Debt had climbed from US$995 billion, when Reagantook office, to $4 trillion by the end of Bush1’s presidency.
Under Reaganand Bush GOP Administrations it climbed as a % GDP from 26% to 42%.
Clinton managed hold/wind back both of them in returning the budget to a surplus of some US$280 billion and reducing the National Debt to 35% GDP.
Dubya, The Faux Texan, previous unlamented GOP encumbrance in the White House, managed to outdo “The Gipper” and Dad.
Setting an unenviable record, the deficit was to be $482 billion in the 2009 budget moving from black to red ink in the order of US$750 billion from the end of Clinton’s term.
Lest We Forget both The Afghan Imbroglio and The Iraq Fiasco itself alone at a cost of c US$3 Trillion*
Then there was the Wall Street Tsunami where so much money was sloshed around, including the socialist style buying of bank shares, that would blow out to in excess of US$1.5 trillion.
The National Debt followed suite, the 2009 estimate being US$9.7 trillion.
And that was before the Global Financial Chicken came home to roost.
It is interesting to note that from 1978-2005
Under Democratic Presidents: Federal Spending went up by 9.9%. Federal Debt by 4.2%, GDP by 12.6%.
Under Republican Presidents : Federal Spending was up 12.1%, Federal Debt by 36.4% , GDP by 10.7%
*The Three Trillion Dollar War: The True Cost of the Iraq Conflict. by Joseph E. Stiglitz, Linda J. Bilmes
W. W. Norton & Company; 2008 ISBN: 0393334171 978-0393334173 LC:DS 79.76 .S698 2008
Thatchernomics continued the idiocy based on austerity, deregulation to allow the supposed free market to operate and that together with so much privatisation for Tory donors, with supposedly low taxation and a strong opposition to unions.
Bravo – excellent post and evidence.
… And only a tick over 2 years, 2 months and some “27(?)” days, to the (probable) election, to go? But who’s counting….?
Starmer, Labour Self Harmer.
The continual comparisons of Truss with Thatcher are misguided at best. Never mind the personal qualities of intellect, management, and political skill (all absent in Truss), Thatcher never did and never would have borrowed for tax cuts. Her grocer shop analogy was explicit. It’s time you professional commentators stopped peddling the lazy comparison.