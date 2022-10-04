It is the kind of thing you might expect in Iran, or North Korea, or hell, maybe the state of Victoria: a man arrested by the police for a social media post making fun of them.

But surely this would never stand in the United States, with its enshrined protections for free speech?

Ohio man Anthony Novak has spent many years testing that theory the hard way. Back in 2015, he created a Facebook page parodying his local police force and was promptly arrested for using a computer to "disrupt, interrupt, or impair" police services. He was unanimously acquitted and is now suing the officers involved for the violation of his free speech rights under the US constitution's First Amendment.